How In The Pale Moonlight Proves That Sisko Is The Best Star Trek Captain

Everyone has their favorite "Star Trek" captain. Each has their own unique skills and flaws, and each comes with their own series and crew. Many argue for James Tiberius Kirk, originally portrayed by William Shatner in the original series, because he was the blueprint for all "Trek" captains who followed. Others are steadfast for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), who led the Enterprise on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," because he is an excellent explorer, diplomat, and ship's captain.

However, no "Star Trek" captain has faced the same incredible trials as Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), who commands the titular space station on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Every other captain, from Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) on "Star Trek: Enterprise" all the way through to Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) on "Star Trek: Discovery," is on board a traveling ship, and while they have different missions, they're all capable of warp speeding away from at least some of their problems. Deep Space Nine, by contrast, is a pivotal outpost near both the planet Bajor, recently freed from Cardassian rule, and a newly discovered wormhole that connects them to the Gamma Quadrant (which is ruled by the fascistic, colonizing Dominion, who have decided to invade).

The season 6 episode "In the Pale Moonlight," set deep during the Dominion War, shows Captain Sisko at his most desperate and willing to fight dirty, and it also shows why he is the greatest "Star Trek" captain of them all. The episode is somewhat controversial because it shows a Starfleet officer doing some very non-Starfleet-like behavior and it basically had to be snuck past busy executives. Nevertheless, it's one of the best in the entire franchise exactly because it finally deals with morality in shades of gray.