Why One Star Trek Writer Initially Considered Sisko A 'Tragic Mistake' For DS9

First introduced in 1993, Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) was a very different type of character than Trekkies had previously seen. Unlike the affable Captain Kirk (William Shatner) or the professorial Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Sisko was a bitter commanding officer. He had lost his wife in a Borg attack, and approached the world with an element of resentment, unwilling to suffer nonsense and appreciative of straight talk. Sisko could be warm, especially with his teenage son Jake (Cirroc Lofton), but more generally wanted to get down to brass tacks. More than Kirk and Picard, Sisko was emotional and passionate and possessed of a temper; when the trickster god Q (John De Lanice) first appeared on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Sisko punched him in the face.

Sisko's character matched his assignment. On "DS9," he was placed in charge of a Cardassian space station that had been abandoned after a prolonged and bloody military occupation of the planet Bajor. The Bajorans inherited the station and entered a delicate period of political reconstruction. Starfleet was called in to facilitate. Because of the damage to Bajor and the dangerous power vacuum it created, Sisko had a lot to do.

For the first two seasons of "Deep Space Nine," Sisko bore the rank of Commander. It wouldn't be until "The Adversary" (June 19, 1995) that he would finally become a Captain. Why start at the lower rank? It seems that the character conception for Sisko was quite different from what he would become, and adhering to that conception was something "Deep Space Nine" showrunner Ira Steven Behr considered a grave tragedy.

Behr discussed it in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.