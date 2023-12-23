How Star Trek DS9's Pale Moonlight Episode Snuck Troublesome Material Past Execs

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is pretty unique among "Star Trek" shows in that it deals directly with war and goes to some very dark places with its characters, and no episode depicts that better than "In the Pale Moonlight" from season 6. The episode takes place during the thick of the Dominion War, which saw the Federation battling against Changelings, Jem'Hadar, Vorta, and Cardassians. (They also briefly fought Klingons while General Martok, played by John Garman Hertzler Jr., was replaced by a Changeling spy, but that was sorted by members of the crew dressed as Klingons.)

As the Dominion forces grow bolder and more violent, Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) must find a way to convince the Romulans to join the side of the Federation and fight. Unfortunately, they have a pact of non-aggression with the Dominion, which makes his job that much more difficult. He ends up using subterfuge and has tailor/spy Garak (Andrew Robinson) help him manufacture fake proof of Dominion plans to overthrow the Romulans once they're done with the Federation. It's a messy business that's morally gray, and that's pretty far outside of franchise creator Gene Roddenberry's utopian ideals for Starfleet, but "In the Pale Moonlight" ended up being one of the series' best, albeit most controversial episodes.

In a retrospective on the episode for The Hollywood Reporter, "Deep Space Nine" writers Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor looked back on crafting an episode that would shake up the "Star Trek" universe, and revealed how they managed to sneak the episode past executives.