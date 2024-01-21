15 Sci Fi Movies With Awful Reviews That Are Actually Worth Watching

The sci-fi movies on this list are not all great works of art. They're not all "secretly great," not all misunderstood masterpieces, and they're certainly not all even "good." Some are! Some are merely fun. Some are bad but instructively so, movies whose bad-ness is thought-provoking. Some are even so bad, they circle back around to being incredibly entertaining.

Is "bad-ness" a lack of competence, or one of taste? As C.S. Lewis once wrote, labeling something negatively is an easy way out. "The distinction [between highbrow and lowbrow] is certainly used to allow us the satisfaction of despising certain authors and readers without imposing on us the labour of showing that they are bad," he wrote. He was talking about books, but his point still stands.

I steadfastly believe that it's worthwhile to watch "bad" movies. I believe we can learn a lot from them about our taste, about what works and what doesn't, and about why we consider some things "good" and some things "bad." Plus, it can often simply be more fun to release a movie from the expectation that it has to be great. Sometimes, all a movie needs to be worthwhile is a handful of intriguing ideas, or a handful of memorable images, even if the puzzle pieces don't seem to fit together. The movies on this list all got awful reviews and were recommended by less than half of critics surveyed by Rotten Tomatoes, but they're all worth watching anyway.