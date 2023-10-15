Horror Actor Replacements That Were Actually For The Best

"Pearl" star Mia Goth has some thoughts on why the Academy Awards often fail to recognize standout performances in horror films. "I think that it's very political," she told Jake Hamilton (via Twitter). "I think that it's not entirely based on the quality of a project, per se." Like many horror fans, Goth wants that to change.

Horror fans love the actors who star in such films, often becoming quite devoted to them. It's not just the ones who deserve awards, either. To understand just how important all horror film performances are, one need only take a look at the talent lineup for any given horror convention. Many people are just as happy to meet someone who was killed third in a random "Friday the 13th" sequel as they are to talk to special effects artists and directors.

Sometimes, though, actors in horror films get swapped out for various reasons. A franchise has been going on for a while and the studio thinks a fresh face will juice interest in a new sequel. Actors leave a project before filming has begun — due to money, scheduling, etc. — requiring a replacement. Occasionally, actors even depart after filming has already started! Creative differences often get cited in that instance. It can be fun to imagine our favorite horror movies with other stars, but sometimes that thought experiment makes it clear that these replacements actually worked out for the best. Read on for some of our favorites.