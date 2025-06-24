The Moment Black Mirror's Creators Knew They Nailed The Series' Dark Tone

Now that people are familiar with "Black Mirror," even those who see "The National Anthem" for the first time know to expect horrible shenanigans. Back before the pilot episode first aired, however, there was no way for the audiences to brace themselves for the way the episode patiently builds its way toward a genuinely uncomfortable conclusion. As Brooker said in the book, the slow realization that Prime Minister Callow is unable to avoid the nauseating act played out exactly as intended in the first press screening. "When the ransom demand was made, everyone just laughed, which was the reaction we wanted," he said. "'Oh, it's a black comedy!' And then gradually they got more and more worried and felt more and more sick ..."

Bathurst went on to compare the audience's reactions to the episode's pub crowd, as both grow to understand the grim reality of what they're witnessing at the same time. "The very pivotal moment was with the onscreen people in the pub, watching the live broadcast," he said. "It suddenly becomes very clear that actually humanity, society, and media, and all of us are responsible for this. The tone in the screening room was absolutely thrilling. Everybody was completely silent." Jones concurred that witnessing this was the exact moment when the makers of the show knew that they had achieved the exact sort of unnerving atmosphere they were aiming for. "When the journalists in the press room did exactly what the people in the pub were doing onscreen, that's when we knew we'd got the tone of the series," she said.