Black Mirror's Best Netflix Episode Was Written In Response To A Major Fan Worry

When the science fiction anthology series "Black Mirror" moved to Netflix ahead of its third season in late 2016, it was clear that things were slightly different from how they were when the show was airing on the U.K. network Channel 4. Whereas seasons 1 and 2 primarily featured British talent, season 3 had episodes headlined by American actors, such as Bryce Dallas Howard and eventual "Thunderbolts" star Wyatt Russell. Then there was "San Junipero," which is ostensibly set in the fictional California town of the same name. To this day, many fans — myself included — consider it among the best "Black Mirror" episodes of all time and the best of the Netflix era. And it turns out that episode was created as a response to fans who were concerned that the series might have too much of an American flavor upon its debut on the streaming giant's platform.

In an interview with Little White Lies, "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker explained why he chose to give "San Junipero" a U.S. setting and stick it to those who felt Americanization might become an issue going forward. "I was deliberately, slightly impishly thinking, because I'd read somewhere that somebody was worried that it would get all Americanized, I thought, 'Right, f*** it, I'm going to set one in California — f*** you! — because I can!'" he said. "Really, most of our stories, with [the] exception of 'The National Anthem', could have been set anywhere, and they were set nowhere. But other than that, the major differences [on Netflix] are running time, because you can be flexible, so we've got a 90-minute one, and some are shorter, and it's a slightly bigger canvas."

