Thunderbolts* Star Wyatt Russell Was Initially Opposed To That Captain America Joke

In case you need a reminder, the "On your left!" line was first heard in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" when we first meet Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In a scene, we see Chris Evans' Steve Rogers go running around the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. Because Steve is, well, a super soldier, he keeps passing Sam over and over, saying "On your left!" while Sam gets increasingly more annoyed. The moment came full circle when, in "Avengers: Endgame," Sam is the one who tells the line to Steve when everyone who had disappeared during The Blip came back and joined the final fight against Thanos.

It's funny to think that John Walker, who gets a shocking amount of depth in the movie, yet doesn't have a big role in the story, was at one point considered to be the main villain of "Thunderbolts*" instead of Sentry. Not that it wouldn't work, but Walker feels much more of a TV villain than someone who would require a whole team to bring down.

The "On your left!" line wasn't the only joke that got a complaint from an actor in the main cast. Bucky has a much bigger role in this movie than some fans would have thought, and he gets some moments of levity that contrast with his grumpy old man demeanor. Case in point, a moment when Bucky uses a dishwasher to clean his prosthetic arm, which Sebastian Stan found deeply unfunny. Still, the show must go on, so the actor went ahead with the scene, and it made it to the final cut.

Not every joke in "Thunderbolts*" works, but it is hard not to at least think of some higher ups working on the film being somewhat concerned about not having some jokes or light moments in a movie about mental health and a guy who evaporates kids and turns them into shadows because he's depressed.