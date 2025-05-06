Sebastian Stan Found A Bucky Moment In Thunderbolts Deeply Unfunny

This article contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

"Thunderbolts*" deals with the complex topic of depression, with The Void (Lewis Pullman) literally purging all of the light and joy out of New York City during his showdown with the titular super-team. However, while the film's emotional subject matter is often challenging, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest box office-topping blockbuster is still full of humor. Take, for instance, the scene where Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) uses a dishwasher to clean his prosthetic arm, which shows the Congressman at his most lighthearted. That said, Stan struggled to find the humor in it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Apprentice" star recalled approaching director Jake Schreier in an effort to have the scene removed from the movie. In his own words:

"I immediately said to Jake, 'I don't understand why this is funny. You do not need this. This is silly. But Jake was like, 'But maybe you could be eating something and then it can just go everywhere.' And I go, 'Really? That's what's going to [happen]?'"

Despite his initial reservations about the arm in the dishwasher, Stan eventually came around to the idea, even admitting that he finds it funny nowadays. The actor was clearly wrong about this particular visual gag's power to entertain audience members, but he felt comfortable sharing his concerns, as "Thunderbolts*" was a collaborative affair.

