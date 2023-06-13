Black Mirror's Pilot Accidentally Foreshadowed A Real Life Political Scandal

"Black Mirror" came to our lives as quickly and confidently as "The Office" and "Sherlock" (remember "Sherlock?"), becoming a global sensation. This is a series that echoed the style of "The Twilight Zone," but was about modern problems and worries about technology and its place in our lives, as the internet and social media were beginning to become as key to our daily lives as having dinner or watching TV.

Many episodes of "Black Mirror" feel prescient the same way "The Simpsons" seems to be the TV equivalent of Nostradamus, predicting dozens of events in the past couple of decades. "Black Mirror" has given us weird entertainers becoming leaders of cynical political movements, social media where you could rank other people, stationary bikes that could generate power for currency, AI programs to replicate human memories and dead loved ones, and so much more that has already become or is on the verge of becoming a reality. No matter how much the series satirizes our reality, however, no episode has been as prescient as its pilot, "The National Anthem."

In the very first episode of the show, a member of the British royal family is kidnapped, and the kidnappers demand that the Prime Minister have sex with a pig live on national television, or the princess gets murdered. It's a bizarre, thrilling episode that satirizes the British government, the public's obsession with scandal, and more. More importantly, the episode also predicted a big and very real scandal. Before the arrival of season 6, let's revisit the twist that started it all.