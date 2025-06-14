One Of Black Mirror's Most Disturbing Episodes Has A Connection To A Real Tragedy

The people who "rescue" Victoria — Jem and Baxter, played by Tuppence Middleton and Michael Smiley — don't reveal any of their true intentions to Victoria, and things seem to take a turn when Baxter puts a bag over Victoria's head and leads the two women into the woods. In a remote area of the forest, there's a woman hanging from a cross — a reference that ties to Charlie Brooker's original vision of the episode, which I'll circle back to shortly — and Baxter is about to torture both women with a drill, but Jem attacks him, leaving him for dead as she and Victoria escape. Victoria manages to get hold of a shotgun as a different man, who's wearing a mask with that same strange symbol on it, attacks her ... but only confetti fires out of the gun, at which point the episode's big twist is revealed.

That symbol isn't making people into voyeurs; Victoria is the central attraction of a deeply twisted theme park where she's "hunted" by masked aggressors every day, "saved" by Jem and Baxter, and chased by visitors holding their cell phones high. It's then revealed that Victoria and her fiancé, Iain Rannoch, the man whose picture she saw in the apartment, abducted, tortured, and killed a little girl named Jemima, whose photo is hastily wedged into the frame that holds a picture of Victoria and Iain together. Specifically, Iain committed these horrifying acts against a small child, and Victoria passively stood by and videotaped the entire encounter. At the end of each day at the park, Victoria's memories are reset.

Every single day for the rest of Victoria's life, she's psychologically tortured in a park called White Bear Justice Park, named for the toy Jemima loved most. Iain, whose distinctive tattoo is the same as that symbol that keeps appearing throughout the episode, died by suicide in police custody, leaving Victoria to face her fate alone. It's a deeply troubling episode, and it also feels particularly harrowing because at first, you can't help but identify with a frightened Victoria; when you learn about her crimes, it's instinctive to turn on her and feel as if this is, perhaps, all justified in Jemima's name. "White Bear" may be one of the best episodes of "Black Mirror" overall, but it's a tough watch ... and the way it manipulates its audience is both impressive and deeply unsettling.