15 Celebrities Who Appeared On The Twilight Zone

"The Twilight Zone" remains one of the most influential pieces of television ever. In the anthology series, every episode follows another fantastical, horrific, and/or thought-provoking storyline that's separate from anything else in the show. Each installment stands on its own, typically offering some level of social commentary. In fact, censorship was the spark that inspired Rod Serling to create "The Twilight Zone" in the first place, as he could talk about important issues through the lens of science-fiction and fantasy without too much pushback.

The most essential "Twilight Zone" episodes still hold up to this day, and when you go back to watch the original series from the 1960s, you're bound to find some familiar faces. Many actors got their start on the series or were already established names who decided to lend the show some credence. It's a testament to the series' impact that it managed to cram all of these famous faces (and plenty of others not mentioned here) into one iconic story after the next.