A Sue-Happy Scriptwriter Buried This Twilight Zone Episode For Over Two Decades

Despite its unambiguously stellar reputation today, the production of "The Twilight Zone" was filled with constant drama and controversy — some of which revolved around accusations of plagiarism. There were writers like Ray Bradbury who felt that the series was taking too much of its material from previous speculative novels and short stories, and then there were many of the writers who responded to the show's early call for screenplays. 14,000 audience members sent in an episode script, hoping to get their writing produced on the show, and precious few of them were considered readable, let alone good enough to get accepted.

The fact that so many people sent in their own scripts was a problem, because that was 14,000 episode ideas Serling was technically exposed to. If he wrote an episode that even vaguely resembled the basic premise of any of those 14,000 scripts, it's easy to see how any of those writers could've felt ripped off. This whole situation is a big part of why modern authors and screenwriters tend to avoid engaging with any fan fiction based on their work, especially if the work in question is an unfinished series. The moment they start reading a fan's writing, they're opening themselves up to all sorts of potential copyright accusations down the line.

Such was the case with the season 4 episode "Miniature," an episode about an awkward, alienated man who grows obsessed with a mysterious doll house. The doll house starts bringing him far more joy and excitement than anything in his real life, resulting in a conclusion where he turns into a doll himself — framed as a mostly happy ending. It's one of the strongest episodes of the season, but for one screenwriter in the audience, the premise was a little too familiar.