Why Ray Bradbury Only Wrote One Episode Of The Twilight Zone

In May 1962, the "Twilight Zone" episode "I Sing the Body Electric" aired, with generally positive reception. The season 3 episode, which centers around a father who buys a robot grandmother for his three children, is rarely ranked at the top of fans' list of best-ever episodes, but it's never ranked at the bottom either. "It's a pleasant story," writes Marc Scott Zicree in the official companion book for the show, "But somehow one feels that it was meant to be more."

For fans of the episode's writer, Ray Bradbury, it's a little disappointing that this was the only "Twilight Zone" episode ever to be directly penned by him. The guy is one of the most popular sci-fi writers of all time, with the show itself clearly taking note. Classic episodes like "Walking Distance" and "A Stop at Willoughby" included shoutouts to him, in reference to how similar the episodes' premise was to what Bradbury's stories would feature. Show creator Rod Serling once listed Bradbury as one of his favorite-ever authors; the two were of the same generation, grew up in similar backgrounds, and explored a lot of the same ideas with their fiction.

Some would say Serling used a little too many of Bradbury's ideas, but that didn't seem to be a dealbreaker for Bradbury in the show's early seasons. When the novelist submitted his screenplay to the show for the episode "Here There Be Tygers," an adaptation of his 1951 short story, he included in his cover letter: "As soon as you want me to, I'll start on another for you. I have several weeks of extra time starting now." But the screenplay was rejected, and proved to be the first of several disagreements that led to the end of his and Serling's friendship.