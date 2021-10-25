The Daily Stream: The Halloween Tree Is A Perfect Gateway Into The World Of Ray Bradbury

Not only did Ray Bradbury write the novel on which this animated film is based, but he also wrote the screenplay for this movie and served as the project's narrator. As a writer, Bradbury's prose is incredibly evocative, painting a vivid picture for the reader and immersing them in his worlds. As a narrator, he has a rich, deep voice and the ability to translate the magic of his words into a vocal performance that seems as if it's experiencing the same wonder and awe as the characters at the center of this tale. The result is a narration that feels like your grandfather sitting you down to tell you a story – only your grandfather happens to be one of the most beloved authors of the 20th century. I mean, just read this:

"It was a small town by a small river and a small lake in a small northern part of a Midwest state. There wasn't so much wilderness around that you couldn't see the town. On the other hand, there wasn't so much town around that you couldn't see and feel and touch the wilderness. The town was full of fences to walk on and sidewalks to skate on, and the muted cries and laughter of boys and girls full of costumes, dreams, and pumpkin spirits preparing for the greatest night of the year. Better than Easter, better than Christmas: Halloween."

Another great bit of narration comes as Bradbury describes Pipkin, who is one of the story's key characters – but since Pip is on the run for the whole movie, he's not someone the audience has the chance to know very well. This narration, which happens very early in the story, does a ton of heavy lifting in terms of establishing why the rest of these kids love Pip so much and why they're willing to go to such extreme lengths to get him back: