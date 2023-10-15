The Scariest Episode Of The Twilight Zone Had A Sequel

You never knew exactly what you would get when "The Twilight Zone" began. The series — produced and largely written by celebrated Emmy-winning writer Rod Serling — was a loose collection of fantastical tales. Some were supernatural, some were science fiction. Some were comedies, and some were scary as hell.

It should come as little surprise that the "scary as hell" episodes are among the most memorable installments of the series. William Shatner's desperate screaming that there's a man on the wing of the plane in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" was instantly iconic, and repeatedly remade. Agnes Moorehead silently fighting off an invading force of tiny homicidal aliens in "The Invaders" was strange and shocking, and seemingly set the stage for future "tiny monster" horror movies like "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" and "Gremlins."

But perhaps no "Twilight Zone" episode is more overwhelmingly terrifying than the one about a little kid with godlike powers. "It's a Good Life" imagines a life where the world has vanished, and the only town left is Peaksville, Ohio. That's the home of Anthony Fremont (Billy Mumy), a six-year-old who can control reality with his mind and spends his time lighting adults on fire, transforming them into human jack-in-the-boxes, and wishing anything he doesn't like into "the cornfield."

It's a story that's been remade, ripped off, and parodied many times, but what a lot of people forget is that "It's a Good Life" was not the end of Anthony Fremont's story. Unlike any other "Twilight Zone" episode, this classic story has a proper, canonical sequel which, sadly, has fallen through the cracks of popular culture.