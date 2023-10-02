The Twilight Zone's 2002 Revival Was Doomed From The Start, Thanks To Network Interference

As of this writing, there have been four TV versions of "The Twilight Zone." There was Rod Serling's original series which ran from 1959 until 1964, of course, and that series completely shook the pop culture landscape, becoming a new pivot point by which new shows would be measured. In 1985, a decade after Serling's death, "The Twilight Zone" was revived and tried to adhere to the spirit of the original series by adapting stories from experienced sci-fi writers and employing an interesting raft of known actors and directors. Wes Craven, Tommy Lee Wallace, William Friedkin, Joe Dante, John Milius, Martha Coolidge, Bill Duke, and Atom Egoyan helmed episodes.

Many may also recall, merely through recency bias, that there was a 2019 "Twilight Zone" revival produced by Jordan Peele and broadcast on CBS All Access (now Paramount+). That new version has already been canceled after two ten-episode seasons.

Less well-remembered may be the early '00s UPN version of "The Twilight Zone" hosted by Forrest Whitaker. That series only lasted a single season, running from September 2002 until May 2003, turning out 43 episodes. One of the series' show-runners was Ira Steven Behr, who had recently had a successful run with "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and he brought in a few Trek luminaries to work on the new "Zone," including Jonathan Frakes and Winrich Kolbe.

It seems that the UPN — the failed Paramount network that is often held up as a bastion of good decision-making — gave the showrunners of the 2002 "Zone" myriad terrible notes and mandates that they couldn't possibly have followed. Behr recalled his "Zone" experience in a 2022 interview with SyFy, and had nothing positive to say about the higher-ups and their ideas. He compared them to a certain part of the human anatomy.