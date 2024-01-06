Elizabeth Montgomery's Favorite Role Wasn't Bewitched – It Was In The Twilight Zone

There are plenty of reasons to love "The Twilight Zone," but a fun one is the way it lets us see so many famous actors before they became household names. Before Carol Burnett had her own variety show, she starred in the 1962 episode "Cavender is Coming." Before Leonard Nimoy got to be in "Star Trek," he was a throwaway soldier in the 1961 episode "A Quality of Mercy." Then there's Elizabeth Montgomery, best known for her role in the 1960s sitcom "Bewitched." Before she played the good witch Samantha Stephens, however, she played a stoic, unnamed woman in the season 3 premiere of "The Twilight Zone."

The 1961 episode is called "Two," and it starts off with Montgomery's character wandering through an abandoned war-torn town. It's been years since the war ended, resulting in total destruction on both sides. When she meets a mysterious man with the opposing army's uniform (Charles Bronson), she has to deal with the realization that she and him are probably the only two people left. "There's no longer a reason for us to fight," The Man says. "There are no longer any armies. Only rags of various colors that were once uniforms."

Although it's The Man who gets 99% of the lines, it's Montgomery's character who serves as the protagonist. She has to grow from a war-hungry soldier to someone willing to embrace peace and love, even if it's with a man she was trained to kill. It's a character arc that serves as a perfect opportunity for Montgomery to show off her acting skills, as she gets to convey all this inner conflict while only speaking one word during the whole episode. (The word is "precrassny," Russian for "pretty," which she speaks while looking at a still-intact dress in an otherwise ravaged clothing store.)