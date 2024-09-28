The Best Star Trek Actors Who Guest Starred In The Twilight Zone

Two of the most-loved sci-fi franchises of all time have a lot more crossover than you might think. Before starring on "Star Trek: The Original Series," several key members of the enterprise popped up in Rod Serling's seminal series "The Twilight Zone." A few decades later, the same pattern would repeat, only it would be future "Star Trek: The Next Generation" stars cutting their teeth on episodes of the '80s "Twilight Zone" reboot. Even the most recent iteration of the show, Jordan Peele's short-lived but ambitious effort that stalled out after just two seasons, has hosted some great past and future "Trek" actors.

It's worth noting that this list concerns the best "Star Trek" actors, and as such, there are no guarantees that these talented folks are actually great or even memorable in their "Twilight Zone" appearances. Some certainly are, while others have only the briefest of guest spots in mostly-forgotten episodes. We've limited this list to just 11 actors, but you could probably program a 24-hour TV marathon based entirely around episodes of both shows that feature the same actor. Some noteworthy "TOS" performers who didn't make the cut but should be recognized regardless include William Windom, James Gregory, Vic Perrin, Joseph Ruskin, and Susan Oliver, all of whom had memorable but non-starring roles in both shows.

In deciding to focus on "Star Trek" television, we also left out John Cho, who appeared in the not-great 2019 "Twilight Zone" episode "The Wunderkind" and, of course, played Hikaru Sulu on the big screen in Paramount's reboot "Trek" films. You don't need us to tell you that John Cho is great in everything. With that said, here are 11 other talented "Trek" actors who appeared in "The Twilight Zone" over the years, in order of their appearance.