Leonard Nimoy Appeared In A Twilight Zone Episode With Ties To Rod Serling's Military History

Leonard Nimoy wrote his first autobiography in 1975, titling it "I Am Not Spock." It wasn't born out of hatred for his beloved "Star Trek" role, it was simply inspired by people conflating him with his character. Notably, Nimoy wrote a follow-up titled "I Am Spock" 20 years later. (Keep in mind, the first book was also written before Nimoy returned as Spock in 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and kept playing the part until his passing in 2015.)

Spock was Nimoy's breakout part and his most remembered role, but lest we forget that aforementioned memoir, he'd been acting for more than a decade before "Star Trek" came along. One of his more minor parts was in an episode of "The Twilight Zone" season 3 — "A Quality of Mercy." The episode is set in the Philippines on August 6, 1945 (the day the U.S. bombed Hiroshima). Nimoy plays Hansen, one of the American G.I.'s fighting the last days of an already-won war.

The idea of the episode came from writer Sam Rolfe, but the actual teleplay was written by "Twilight Zone" creator/narrator Rod Serling. The subject matter would've been personal for Serling since he fought in the Pacific theater during World War II. (If you want this story, check out the graphic Serling biography "The Twilight Man" by Koren Shadmi.)

Serling's script for "A Quality of Mercy" brings to mind Dwight Eisenhower's famous quote: "I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can." It wasn't even his first episode where he used the site of his war service to talk about the horror of killing people you don't even know (see also: "The Purple Testament").

The anti-war message is where the episode's true star, another science-fiction legend like Nimoy, comes in.