The Afterparty Season 2 Just Got Sexier, Adds John Cho To Cast

According to Deadline, Cho will play as a character named Ulysses, who you just know exudes charisma and style. Cho joins Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong and Vivian Wu as members of the new cast, while Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return to reprise their roles from season 1.

We also know that the new season will take place at a wedding, with a new murder that Richardson's Aniq and Chao's Zoe will try to solve. If you remember, it was Aniq the escape room designer who practically solved the murder last time (he didn't, but let's make him think that he did). Miller also teased that in the new season we'll see "Different shenanigans. Different film styles. We do have a dog in it — that's a spoiler, but there is a dog."

Does this mean Cho will have a shot at returning to the space Western genre in the new season and give "Cowboy Bebop" fans some closure? Probably not, but wouldn't it be great if it did?

"The Afterparty" is the latest in a resurgence of whodunits that have taken over TV and film recently, and thankfully most of them have been great. From Rian Johnson's "Knives Out," to the delightfully funny "Only Murders in the Building," there's never been a better time to be a fan of crime solving stories with a great cast and a good sense of humor about them.

There's no release date yet for season 2, but you can watch season 1 of "The Afterparty" on Apple TV+.