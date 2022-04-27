The Afterparty Season 2 Reveals New And Returning Cast Members

The second season once again sees Haddish's Detective Danner investigating a murder, but this time takes place at a wedding. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will reprise their roles as Aniq and Zoe, and they'll be joined by a new group of hilarious suspects. Judging by this lineup, "The Afterparty" is staying true to its trend of hilarity with a cast that includes "The Office" and "Silicon Valley" star Zach Woods as Edgar; Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects," "Weeds") as Isabel; Poppy Liu ("Dead Ringers," "Hacks," "Better Call Saul") as Grace; Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird," "Cruella") as Travis; Anna Konkle ("Pen15") as Hannah; Jack Whitehall ("Clifford The Big Red Dog," "Jungle Cruise") as Sebastian; and Vivian Wu ("Away," "Dead Pigs") is very aptly playing Vivian.

Other than character names, details on the new cast members' roles are being kept under wraps. The second season is set to run for 10 episodes — which is two more than the first. What else do we know? Speaking at the Emmy's FYC event earlier this month, Christopher Miller let a certain detail slip:

"There will be returning actors beyond Tiffany [Haddish] and a whole bunch of new folks as well. A whole new murder. Different shenanigans. Different film styles. We do have a dog in it — that's a spoiler, but there is a dog."

They really buried the lede here — has the dog been cast?! Is it a TV dog we've seen before? Perhaps the titular Dog from Channing Tatum's latest directorial effort? Or maybe the pizza-loving doggo from Hawkeye's Christmas adventures? More importantly, do we need to worry about this dog's well-being in the story? Or *gasp* is the dog one of the suspects?! Fingers crossed that we get an episode from the dog's perspective. Honestly, there's no telling what may happen on "The Afterparty," so tuning in is a must.