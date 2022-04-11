The Afterparty Season 2 Will Have Returning Cast Members

The Apple TV+ comedy series takes place at a high school reunion — you guessed it — afterparty, with every episode being narrated from a different character's point of view, as to what exactly happened at night. Given that the central premise is a murder mystery, a whodunnit, if you will, it is interesting for the show to incorporate a route that mimics the Rashomon effect. Throughout the course of the show, the characters are provided chances to start over and turn a new leaf, or simply look for an escape from their monotonous everyday existence.

In the show, Xavier (Dave Franco) falls off the balcony and dies, leading Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) to investigate the suspects and narrow down the possible killer. While the murderer has been revealed, an air of mystery still lingers in "The Afterparty," and it will be interesting to see how Miller and Lord will be progressing the story from this point onward. Haddish will be reprising her role as Danner, and most likely, a whole new set of characters will be set up for yet another mystery, although, as per Miller himself, a few among the original cast are set to return.

Richardson, who plays Aniq, expressed his desire to return to the show, saying that he "feels like it should happen"; given how he offers his business card to Danner by the end for help in solving future mysteries, it's definitely a possibility.

On the other hand, Ike Barinholtz, who plays Brett, joked about a few ideas for the upcoming seasons should he be asked to return and choose a genre for his character's perspective:

"I would do good in a movie like 'Cheaper by the Dozen.' A kids' movie where the adults are just made fun of. I know there's a Season 2, but I think Season 3 should be me and [Brett's daughter Maggie, played by Everly Carganilla], and I'm gonna talk to these guys about it."

A release date for "The Afterparty" season 2 has not been revealed as of yet.