Ken Jeong Is The Latest Suspect In The Afterparty Season 2

As per Deadline's report, season 2 of "The Afterparty" will position a murder at a wedding, which widens the suspect list due to the nature of the occasion, and the possible motives that might tie into the act of murder. Sam Richardson will be reprising his role as Aniq, who had given his business card to Detective Danner (Haddish), who will most likely be investigating the new murder case. Apart from Richardson, Zoë Chao will be reprising her role as Zoe, who might be assisting Danner and Aniq in getting to the bottom of the freshly-committed crime.

Jeong will be playing the role of Feng, and given his experience in the murder comedy genre, he will undoubtedly add great value to an already star-studded show. Jeong has previously starred in a guest role in the Netflix comedy series, "Murderville," in which he played himself. Apart from Jeong, new cast members include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. While the nature of their exact roles is under wraps at the moment, they could very well be potential suspects at the wedding or friends/acquaintances who can grant deeper insight into the case in question.

As "The Afterparty" is essentially a genre-mashup, wherein each episode is shot in a specific cinematic style (such as a western or a romantic comedy), it remains to be seen how Lord and Miller tap into more styles to convey their narrative in a fun, fresh manner. The genres are generally in sync with the narrator's perspective, adding depth and insight into the way in which they view the world, and themselves. I wonder how Jeong's character will see the world if he happens to get a genre perspective of his own.

A release date for season 2 of "The Afterparty" has not been revealed yet.