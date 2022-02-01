The Afterparty's Xavier Drops New Music Video And Launches Website, All While Being A Fictional Character

What's that you say? You're now Xavier's #1 fan? You're a... Xtan?! Well, in that case, you probably want to check out his new website, which features tour dates (all cancelled), lots of merch (all sold out), and a chatroom with some mildly disturbing stories and very weird vibes. Oh, and don't forget to check out the three other songs that Franco — I mean, Xavier — released, too.

There's something else you should probably know, dear Xavier fan: I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the final statement of that music video was no joke. Xavier, AKA Eugene Xavier Duckworth Jr., bites the dust early on in "The Afterparty" and becomes the body at the center of its mystery.

You can see why they need a whole eight episodes to solve this one — the list of people who want Xavier dead is long. He says so himself in the song's lyrics: "Got some enemies, bet you wanna push me off a balcony." Maybe his lyrics should've been less specific, because it kinda sounds like this song was the direct inspiration for his murder. Per Apple, here's a series synopsis:

A genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective.

Christopher Miller serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of "The Afterparty" with collaborator Phil Lord also serving as executive producer. The first three episodes are currently available to stream on AppleTV+, with additional episodes airing weekly on Fridays. The first episode of the series is also available to stream for free on YouTube.