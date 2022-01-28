Phil Lord And Chris Miller On The Afterparty's Evolution From Film To TV, Honing Its Music, And More [Interview]

Chris, I know this story was originally envisioned as a movie many years ago, and the TV format probably gave you more room to expand some of your ideas. But can you tell me how else the story evolved over the years?

Miller: Sure, yeah. When I started writing it or coming up with it about 11 or 12 years ago, I really got excited about trying to do a murder mystery in a "Rashomon" style, where each character would give their version of the night and it would be wildly different from each other and you'd have to add them all up to figure out what really happened. And it was a really fun puzzle to solve. I wrote it as a movie, and just like you said, after we got busy making a bunch of movies and came up for air a few years ago, we came back to revisit it. And it felt like we didn't get enough time in each person's story. Because in the format of a movie, you've got less than two hours to tell the story.

But if you open it up to a series, you give each character time to dive in and really see the world through their eyes. When we started thinking about doing it that way, it became the idea of pushing the stylization of how they're telling their stories. They were always told in different ways, but it seemed like you could really lean into different filmmaking styles and genres to tell the story, and make each one extra distinct. That's where I think it really became something really special in its evolution. And that informed how we rewrote the characters, because they each naturally had a genre that felt right. But then we had to push them in that direction, so they felt part of — that's the way they see themselves and see the world. This character thinks he's in an action movie, and this one experiences her life as a thriller, and that sort of thing. So it was really fun and it really opened it up, and we brought in a room of talented people to help make it even richer, and then brought an incredible cast together that elevated it again. So it was a really fun but long process.