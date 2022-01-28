The First Episode Of Lord And Miller's The Afterparty Is Streaming For Free

If there are two things that audiences love in this world, it's murder mysteries and laugh-out-loud comedies. Fortunately for us, the new Apple TV+ show "The Afterparty" combines both in an eight-episode series from "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street" directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, John Early, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and plenty more all attend a high school reunion afterparty hosted by the insufferable Xavier (Franco), who graduated and became one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

"We gonna live forever!" Xavier shouts to his peers during a toast, but the star's claims are short-lived after he falls to his death. Was this all an accident, or did someone intentionally take him out? Following Xavier's death, Detective Danner (Haddish) shows up with her bumbling partner Detective Cusp (Early) to investigate, and she declares Xavier's death a homicide. Each episode of "The Afterparty" focuses on the perspective of one of the party goers, recounting the events of the night to help solve the case.

Despite Apple TV+ being the home for acclaimed shows like "Ted Lasso," the streaming service hasn't been able to grab as many subscribers as their competitors. In what may be an attempt to entice new subscribers, the first episode of "The Afterparty" has been uploaded to YouTube in its entirety, and you can watch it right now.