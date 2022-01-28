The First Episode Of Lord And Miller's The Afterparty Is Streaming For Free
If there are two things that audiences love in this world, it's murder mysteries and laugh-out-loud comedies. Fortunately for us, the new Apple TV+ show "The Afterparty" combines both in an eight-episode series from "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street" directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, John Early, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and plenty more all attend a high school reunion afterparty hosted by the insufferable Xavier (Franco), who graduated and became one of the biggest celebrities in the world.
"We gonna live forever!" Xavier shouts to his peers during a toast, but the star's claims are short-lived after he falls to his death. Was this all an accident, or did someone intentionally take him out? Following Xavier's death, Detective Danner (Haddish) shows up with her bumbling partner Detective Cusp (Early) to investigate, and she declares Xavier's death a homicide. Each episode of "The Afterparty" focuses on the perspective of one of the party goers, recounting the events of the night to help solve the case.
Despite Apple TV+ being the home for acclaimed shows like "Ted Lasso," the streaming service hasn't been able to grab as many subscribers as their competitors. In what may be an attempt to entice new subscribers, the first episode of "The Afterparty" has been uploaded to YouTube in its entirety, and you can watch it right now.
The Afterparty: Episode 1 - "Aniq"
Something that keeps "The Afterparty" interesting is that each episode switches up genres as each partygoer recounts the events of the night from their personal perspective. In the first episode, Aniq (Sam Richardson) is happy to divulge all of the details, while imagining himself as the heartwarming-hero of a romance movie. The main through-line we get is from Tiffany Haddish as the detective conducting all of the interviews, frequently interjecting and providing some of the best moments in the whole series.
The decision to put the first episode up on YouTube may seem like a risky endeavor, but it's one that seems to be genuinely having an impact. USA and Syfy put the first few episodes of "Chucky" on YouTube to help generate attention to the series, and Showtime smartly put the pilot episode of "Yellowjackets" for free on PlutoTV to help generate buzz. Hopefully getting a little taste of "The Afterparty" is enough to convince more people to tune in. The first three episodes of "The Afterparty" are now streaming on Apple TV+.