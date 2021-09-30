Apple TV+ Seems To Be Losing The Streaming Wars — And That's A Shame

Well, this is a bummer. Despite dominating in major categories on Emmy night, Apple TV+ appears to be losing the streaming wars by a wide margin. A new report indicates that it's lagging far behind the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu in terms of subscriber numbers.

Previous reports had pegged Apple TV+ as being in the neighborhood of 40 million subscribers, close to Hulu's range. However, according to Variety (via The Playlist), the real number, as of July 2021, may be about half that.

The number came out during Apple's negotiations with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The Playlist notes that "there are certain thresholds of subscriber counts that allow for streaming platforms to get discounted rates for crew members." Apparently, Apple TV+ doesn't meet that threshold.

Apple is negotiating with this "international" union, but one important distinction to make is that Variety's report is talking about subscriber numbers in the U.S. and Canada. The IATSE only covers the U.S. and its territories and Canada. Earlier this year (per Newsweek), the analysis firm Statista estimated that Apple TV+ had reached 40 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

Obviously, that's a big discrepancy, 20 million versus 40 million. The only thing I can figure is that those other 20 million subscribers come from outside the U.S. and Canada. Either way, Apple TV+ is nowhere near Netflix, which reportedly has over 200 million subscribers. Even Disney+, which launched around the same time as Apple TV+ in late 2019, has it significantly beat, with over 100 million subscribers.