Dennis Hopper Starred In A Twilight Zone Episode That Warned Of The Rise Of American Fascism

Not every work of art withstands the test of time. Sometimes that's just because a new generation has different tastes in stories and storytelling styles. Sometimes it's because the artwork is the product of a very specific moment, and is difficult to appreciate without understanding the cultural, political, sociological, and/or artistic context in which it was created.

It's usually a treat to discover that a film or a TV show made decades before you were born still retains most, if not all of its power. But sometimes it's also deeply sad. That's because many films and TV shows attempt to speak about the tragedies of society, and the evils we encounter every day and must remain ever vigilant against. To watch those films generations after they were produced and discover that their themes and their warnings are still relevant — and maybe even more relevant than ever — speaks highly of the artists who created them, but poorly of a world that failed to pay attention to their work.

The sci-fi/fantasy/horror anthology series "The Twilight Zone" was never one to shy away from serious topics, but some of its episodes hit harder than others. The harrowing season 3 episode "Death's-Head Revisited" tells the story of an aging Nazi who visits the site of a concentration camp where he committed unspeakable acts, and is confronted by the ghosts of his victims.

But "The Twilight Zone" didn't stop at exploring the horrifying history of fascism. In the season 4 episode "He's Alive," it also warned us that fascism could rise in the United States. All the bigots had to do, the show argued, was find a way to make their message palatable to mainstream audiences.

Sadly, it's an episode that is still disturbingly relevant.