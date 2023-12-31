A Young Robert Redford Almost Ruined An Otherwise Great Twilight Zone Episode

The former most popular episode of "The Twilight Zone" had a bumpy road to success. The season 3 outing "Nothing in the Dark" may have left a strong impression on viewers with its passionate take on mortality, but some of its casting choices left those involved worried it wouldn't work at first. Namely: a young Robert Redford, still in his earliest years on screen, apparently didn't make a strong positive impression with his performance.

"He was very new," episode director Lamont Johnson is quoted as saying in Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion." Johnson, who also helmed such famous chapters as "The Shelter" and "Five Characters in Search of an Exit," didn't outright disparage Redford's performance as one of just three characters in the episode, but Zicree notes that he wasn't great in the chapter in which he interviews the filmmaker. While Johnson wasn't outright critical of the actor, he did admit that he was cast for his looks.

"I saw him on 'Playhouse 90' in a one-scene part with Charles Laughton, and I thought he was amazing. I mean, I thought he was amazing looking," Johnson said. "Playhouse 90," an anthology series that ran on CBS from 1956 to 1960, featured TV plays written by "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling, including the show's final episode, "In the Presence of Mine Enemies." Redford played a Nazi soldier in the Warsaw-set play, but Johnson saw an all-American quality to him that was fitting for a "Twilight Zone" script about an ultimately benevolent incarnation of Death.