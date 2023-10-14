Robert Redford's Twilight Zone Episode Holds A Certified And Significant Record

The third-season episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "Nothing in the Dark," which first aired on January 5, 1962, is about an elderly woman living unhappily alone in a grim-looking, brick-walled basement apartment in an empty building. Wanda (Gladys Cooper) has, in recent years, become a recluse, fearing that a sojourn to the outside world will bring her face-to-face with death. By her description, however, this is literal. She once saw a man touch a woman with his finger, killing her instantly, leading her to know with utter certainty that Death is a person. Death, she also knows, can also look like anyone. So she surmises it might be best to stay away from people altogether.

When a handsome young Robert Redford knocks on her door, however, her idyll is smashed. Redford plays a young cop named Harold who was shot in the line of duty and needs immediate medical care. Wanda refuses to let him in, knowing that he may be Death and that Death is sneaky. She eventually lets him in, he touches her, and she doesn't die, so she is convinced all is well. Wanda and Harold discuss her views on death, her life of fear, and her philosophy that living cloistered is better than dying in the open air. But then, as we are living in the Twilight Zone, perhaps Harold may be Death after all.

"Nothing in the Dark" was written by George Layton Johnson (who wrote the novel "Logan's Run, seven additional "Twilight Zone" episodes, and many other notable sci-fi stories), and the author created a wonderful miniature two-handed, one-act morality play where discussion takes precedence over action. It's a sweet little character piece with fantastical underpinnings.

In 2014, when screening "Nothing in the Dark" at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Redford revealed that his episode was the most-viewed "Twilight Zone" episode.