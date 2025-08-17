William Shatner Was Worried That People Would Laugh At His Twilight Zone Episode

Even if you didn't grow up watching "The Twilight Zone," you've almost certainly been influenced or seen something that's been influenced by Rod Serling's seminal sci-fi horror series. Aside from becoming hugely popular during its original five-season run from 1959-64 on CBS, the show galvanized its standing in syndication before being reimagined with three separate TV revivals in 1985, 2002, and 2019. There was also the cursed "Twilight Zone" movie from 1982, and the fact that individual episodes have been referenced, parodied, and used for inspiration in everything from "Child's Play" to "The Simpsons."

In the latter case, you might remember a segment from 1993's "Treehouse of Horror IV" entitled "Terror at 5+1⁄2 Feet," in which Bart is menaced by a gremlin that only he can see while on the school bus. This was just one of many reimaginings of "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," a classic "Twilight Zone" episode which has officially been remade twice (though neither tops the original). The "Simpsons" episode comes closest to doing the original justice, but that's mostly because it's a successful parody made during the height of the show's golden era. The original episode, however, wasn't supposed to make anybody laugh — though it seems star William Shatner was worried that it would.

"Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" was directed by the great Richard Donner and aired on October 11, 1963, during the fifth and final season of "The Twilight Zone." Based on Richard Matheson's short story of the same name, the episode (also written by Matheson) follows Shatner's Robert Wilson, a plane passenger who is recovering from a nervous breakdown. Wilson peers out of his window only to see a gremlin (actor/stunt performer Nick Cravat) damaging the wing, but when he tries to alert his family and plane crew, nobody can see it. Naturally, everybody assumes Wilson is having another nervous breakdown, but he manages to steal a pistol and pry open an Exit door, taking out the gremlin before being carted away on a stretcher once the plane lands. A final shot reveals damage to one of the plane's engines, suggesting Wilson wasn't hallucinating the gremlin. While that might not sound all that humorous, it seems Shatner was concerned that people wouldn't take his unsettling vignette all that seriously.