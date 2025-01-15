The Twilight Zone's 15 Scariest Episodes, Ranked

One of the most groundbreaking shows in television history is "The Twilight Zone," created in 1959 by Rod Serling. An anthology series, each episode weaves into thought-provoking tales that individually veer into the realms of science fiction, fantasy, or outright horror. Well-received during its initial broadcast run, "The Twilight Zone" went on to produce multiple revival series after the original show's conclusion in 1964. And while horror wasn't always the series' main focus, it produced some of the most memorably frightening episodes of its time.

Whether asking disturbing existential questions or presenting genuinely terrifying antagonists and narrative stakes, "The Twilight Zone" has always been effective at telling scary stories. This remains true of several of its revivals, particularly the '80s iteration and the Paramount+ series that began in 2019. In its exploration of the surreal, there is always something haunting about "The Twilight Zone" and its best horror-oriented episodes will stay with viewers long after the closing credits run. With that in mind, here are the 15 scariest of "The Twilight Zone," ranked based on their respective fear factor.