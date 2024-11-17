The Twilight Zone: Every Movie & TV Series In The Franchise, Ranked

1983's "Twilight Zone: The Movie" is best known for its behind-the scenes issues. Originally, every segment in the movie was going to be interconnected, but a horrible helicopter accident that killed actor Vic Morrow and two child actors during the filming of John Landis' "Time Out" segment messed up the production and tarnished the film's legacy. If you hear talk about the "Twilight Zone" movie curse, this is probably what the speaker is alluding to, even though this particular "curse" is really just a case of tragic set mismanagement that ultimately changed labor laws.

This kind of thing can't help but affect a film. Some individual segments in "Twilight Zone: The Movie" are ambitious, but as a whole, it's a disjointed mess. Landis kicks things off by having a pre-"Ghostbusters" Dan Aykroyd turn into a monster and murder Albert Brooks after a conversation about the original show, then transitions into the Morrow segment where the late actor plays a frothing racist who gets to experience some of the worst moments in history from an oppressed victim's point of view. Combine that with Steven Spielberg's heartstring-tugging retirement home story and Joe Dante's exploration of reality-bending children through the medium of silly monster rabbits, and it's clear that nothing is even attempting to mesh. Fortunately, things end on a high note with George Miller's intense take on the classic "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" segment, with John Lithgow playing the William Shatner role.

Even the impressive special effects are all over the place, with the exaggerated monsters of the Dante segment looking like they belong in a different movie than Miller's gritty gremlin (Larry Cedar). Still, Lithgow is his usual MVP self, and there's plenty of fun to be had — provided you don't mind the movie's tragic backstory and constant tonal whiplash.