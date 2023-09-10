How Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Pioneered The Sci-Fi Genre For Years To Come

One might see Rod Serling's 1959 sci-fi anthology series "The Twilight Zone" as an ambitious amalgam of all modern genre writers. Prior to production, Serling famously solicited scripts from some of the best-known sci-fi writers of his time, including the likes of Ray Bradbury, Richard Matheson, George Clayton Johnson, Malcolm Jameson, and several others. Serling typically wrote the scripts for "The Twilight Zone" himself ... which led to some occasional accidental plagiarism. "The Twilight Zone," then, was somewhat of a culmination of an entire generation's sci-fi literature.

Now handily condensed, many of the more striking speculative tales of the day could be easily consumed by a mass public. Serling's show was a huge hit and lasted five seasons before going off the air in 1964. Sering later wrote "Planet of the Apes" in 1968.

Thanks to syndication deals and Thanksgiving marathons, "The Twilight Zone" lingered in the pop consciousness for decades, eventually spawning a movie in 1982, and revivals in 1985, 2002, and 2019. Audio episodes of "The Twilight Zone" also ran on BBC Radio from 2002 to 2012. All five seasons of Serling's original series can currently be found on Paramount+ and Freevee, and four of them are on Pluto TV. The show has never left us.

It also, it goes without saying, changed the cultural landscape. Numerous authors, filmmakers, and high-profile sci-fi fans have openly proclaimed their love of the show, and how Serling's particular brand of speculative, twist-ending morality fable shaped the way they made art. Some authors, like George R.R. Martin, were aided rather directly by "The Twilight Zone," as the future writer of "A Song of Fire and Ice" worked on the 1985 revival. Others, like M. Night Shyamalan (obviously) merely took inspiration from the show's structure.

But "Zone" fans are legion. Here are some others.