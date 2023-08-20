Rod Serling Committed Plagiarism In The Twilight Zone – By Accident

The pilot episode for Rod Serling's seminal sci-fi TV series "The Twilight Zone" was called "Where Is Everybody?," and it aired on October 2, 1959. It was directed by Robert Stevens and, like most episodes of "The Twilight Zone," was written by Serling himself. This was, according to an article in LitHub, part of his contract; Serling was to write at least 80% of the show's scripts. For the remaining 20%, Serling solicited scripts from just about every writer in Hollywood and reportedly received maybe 14,000 spec scripts in less than a week. That seems high to this author's eye, but given the number of starving writers living in L.A., it could very well be plausible.

It was clear that soliciting scripts from the writers' world at large wasn't practical; there's no way Serling could read all those stories in any kind of timely fashion. Serling put the scripts aside and decided to get more intimate with it. The "Twilight Zone" creator began approaching established sci-fi writers about the possibility of writing for his new show, or if they would, at the very least, be interested in letting Serling adapt their stories.

Sam Weller interviewed author Ray Bradbury numerous times and published most of his interviews in various papers and in books. In one of those interviews, Bradbury recalled meeting with Serling and putting the desperate TV writer on the right path. It was Bradbury who, he said, pointed Serling in the direction of the best sci-fi and weird fiction authors of the day. Serling was grateful and began writing more stories ... including a pilot episode that just happened to look exactly like a tale from Bradbury's "The Martian Chronicles."