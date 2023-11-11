There Was A Second Twilight Zone Movie That You've Probably Never Heard Of

There have been movies based on TV shows almost as long as there have been TV shows. Even in the 1950s, the first decades where large numbers of Americans owned a TV set, hit crime series like "Dragnet" and "The Lineup" made their way to theaters, alongside hit comedies like "Our Miss Brooks." Even TV movies got the fancy big-screen remake treatment, with the 1953 teleplay "Marty" not only getting a feature-length movie adaptation two years later, but also winning the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor, and the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

While some TV shows, even those popular enough to get their own movie, wind up forgotten, the big ones usually stick around in the public consciousness. Rod Serling's award-winning anthology series "The Twilight Zone" wasn't just a hit, it became something of an institution. It was an instantly recognizable brand, with episodes still quoted in the mainstream decades later, and a series of notes in the theme song which have been become indelibly linked with concepts that are strange or otherworldly. The show was a big hit, and the 1983 movie is well-remembered today, in part for its memorable re-stagings of classic episodes from filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, and George Miller, and tragically, for the horrible events that transpired behind the scenes.

But despite the lingering popularity of "The Twilight Zone," and the fact that the first film made money, leading to a long-running TV revival in the 1980s, and still despite even being rebooted within the last few years by Oscar-winning horror filmmaker Jordan Peele, there's another movie based on Rod Serling's hit series that has flown almost completely under the radar. And it was written (mostly) by Rod Serling himself.