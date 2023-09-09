The Twilight Zone Episode That Gave Planet Of The Apes Its Famous Twist Ending

Well, "Twilight Zone" fans might have guessed. The movie's twist ending bears a more-than-passing resemblance to an episode of Rod Serling's classic anthology series, "I Shot An Arrow Into the Air," which aired on CBS a full eight years before "Planet of the Apes" made it to theaters. The season 1 episode follows a group of astronauts who crash land on a desert planet and eventually turn on one another in a struggle over resources and leadership. When just one survivor, Dewey Martin's Officer Corey, is left, he heaves himself over a rocky crest to discover that he's not in outer space — but an hour or so drive away from Reno, Nevada.

Serling worked with screenwriter Michael Wilson on the "Planet of the Apes" script, which adapted Pierre Boulle's novel of the same name from five years earlier. According to an extensive authorship investigation shared by the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, it took the better part of those five years for the pair to write the script, as several drafts of its ending can be found dated as far back as 1964. Boulle's story is much more in-depth in its discussion of the fall of humanity and rise of ape overlords, with one character uncovering an ancient human city and another describing the planet's backstory at length. The Serling and Wilson version of the story, though, chose to end on a wordlessly revealed twist — one that felt jaggedly emotional, deeply shocking, and so very "Twilight Zone."