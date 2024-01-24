The Twilight Zone's 7 Most Notable Episodes, Ranked

Over 60 years after its cancellation, "The Twilight Zone" still commands an intense fascination. Rod Serling's iconic anthology series dabbled in science fiction, horror, and fantasy, crossing the genre streams and delivering a kind of imagination and filmmaking that was uncommon in the late '50s and early '60s. That's why we're still talking about it right now — few shows from that era have aged so well, and so powerfully. Serling and his team rarely just told a spooky or exciting story (although they were so good at doing just that). Instead, they wrapped the genre storytelling around bigger ideas: political commentary, social justice, and what it means to be human. It's easy to say that "The Twilight Zone" was decades ahead of its time, but it really does feel like it exists in its own pocket universe (one that allows it to feel as timeless and as powerful as ever).

When I sat down to craft this list of the most notable episodes of the series, I made the conscious decision to leave off my niche personal favorites. The weirder, more obscure episodes that I treasure weren't part of the conversation. As the headline here implies, this is a list of the biggest and the most noteworthy; the episodes that truly sum up the everlasting appeal of "The Twilight Zone." If you're already a fan, you've seen these a dozen times. If you're a newbie, consider this list a starter pack. Watch these seven episodes, and you'll find yourself compelled to binge the rest of this weird, wonderful, scary, sentimental, smart, funny, twisted, and altogether brilliant series. It's only some of the best television ever made.