The Twilight Zone's Night Call Was Directed By One Of Hollywood's First Horror Masters

Some of the most memorable ventures into "The Twilight Zone" are bottle episodes in spirit if not exact definition. "The Invaders" follows a woman in a remote cabin menaced by tiny aliens. "Nothing in the Dark" features not only a young Robert Redford but also an elderly woman (Gladys Cooper) scared that death will be arriving at her door.

Cooper returned for a similar "Twilight Zone" in the show's fifth and last season: "The Night Call" (written by prolific series writer Richard Matheson, adapting his own short story "Long Distance Call.") Cooper plays Elva Keene, an aged widow living in a Maine cabin who is dealing with repeated phone calls that always go silent whenever she picks up. Is it just a technical error, like her nurse assures her? Or is something sinister and supernatural lurking in the phone lines?

On "The Night Call," the guest talent wasn't only in front of the camera. The episode was directed by Jacques Tourneur, one of the first Hollywood masters of the horror genre.

Some brief history: "auteur theory" (the notion that the director is the author of a film) arose in critical circles, such as the French film magazine Cahiers Du Cinéma (first published in 1951). One tenet of the theory is that even directors working in the studio system on crowd-pleasing pictures — like Westerns and musicals — still left a personal thumbprint on the genre. Tourneur's work in horror is a perfect example of how the schlockmeisters of the early 20th century became heralded masters decades later.