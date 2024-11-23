This Cameron Diaz Sci-Fi Flop Is A Feature-Length Twilight Zone Episode

When filmmaker Richard Kelly made his feature directorial debut "Donnie Darko" in 2001, it caused a stir in the arthouse world. "Donnie Darko" quickly accumulated a passionate cult who fell in love with its unbalanced hero (Jake Gyllenhaal) and its twisted time-travel plot. It was a combination psychological horror film and bizarro indie coming-of-age-in-the-1980s tale. Unsurprisingly, it only took a few additional years for "Donnie Darko" to become a regular staple on the midnight movie circuit, with fans dressing up as the film's enigmatic Frank the Bunny on Halloween.

The cult success of "Donnie Darko," however, seemingly went to Kelly's head as he appeared to become very, very convinced of his own importance as a new artistic voice in the indie film world. It took five years, but he eventually returned to theaters with the utterly gonzo "Southland Tales," an epic and ambitious film about the horrors of the George W. Bush administration. "Southland Tales" boasted a huge cast and told a story of a near future where porn was the world's biggest commodity, war was ranging everywhere, and time-traveling rebel groups congregated in Venice, California. The film notoriously bombed and its quality is hotly contested. Some critics love its ambition, while others bristle as its sloppy, sprawling narrative and weird ideas.

After that, Kelly was humbled and scaled back his ideas a little bit. In 2009, he returned with his third (and, to date, most recent) feature film "The Box." Based on the short story "Button, Button" by regular "Twilight Zone" contributor Richard Matheson, "The Box" starred James Marsden and Cameron Diaz as an average suburban couple in 1976 who receive a ... mysterious offer from the equally mysterious fellow named Arlington Steward (Frank Langella).

"The Box" must have also humbled Kelly, as the $30 million movie barely broke even at the box office.