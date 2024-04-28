This Chilling Episode Of The Twilight Zone Taps Into The Heart Of Terror

This post contains spoilers for "The After Hours."

The innate human fear of being lost in an unknown, empty space can never be properly explained or quantified. This fear that makes us acutely aware of our fragility, and the foreignness of the space, be it inside an abandoned building or out under the vast night sky, adds to the anxiety of being alone without ever knowing if we are truly alone. In "The After Hours," the 34th episode of "The Twilight Zone," a woman suddenly finds herself in an empty departmental store after dark, its bustling daytime charm and security evaporating and molding into deathlike silence once night falls. As a woman trapped in an indoor space with seemingly no exits, this woman, Marsha, experiences horrors beyond her comprehension, as this unwitting trip to the Twilight Zone is the key to unlocking her sense of identity and the fears attached to it.

"The After Hours" poses intriguing questions that simmer beneath a story that seems run-of-the-mill or not interesting enough — it uses the journey of an inanimate object attainting temporary bursts of sentience to underline the nuances of autonomy, personhood, visceral fears, and commodification in a hypercapitalist era. Even before the climactic twist occurs, the sheer dread Marsha experiences is easily transmitted to the audience, as the feeling of being present in a space that should not exist becomes more palpable with time. There are tons of horror tales and creepypastas about liminal spaces that are designed to trigger fear or non-existent elevator floors that contain unimaginable horrors, but "The After Hours" employs this concept on the subtlest, simplest level to evoke an unsettling feeling that frightens us because of how realistic and commonplace it is.

Let us dive into "The After Hours" and why it still scares and intrigues.