How Rod Serling's (Almost) Doppelganger Sparked Early Ideas For The Twilight Zone

There's something about doppelgangers that's captivated the minds of so many speculative fiction writers over the years, from Edgar Allan Poe to David Lynch to Jordan Peele. At their core, these types of stories are popular because they provide such an easy opportunity to explore questions around identity. Who would you be if you'd grown up in a different environment? Doppelgängers can shed some light on that. Is having full self-awareness a virtue or a curse? Doppelgängers can help you figure that out. In a visual medium, there's the added benefit that doppelgänger storylines give actors the chance to really show off; it's hard to watch "Us," for instance, and not be amazed as by Lupita Nyong'o's dual performance.

For Rod Serling, part of his inspiration for creating "The Twilight Zone" came from an experience of his a few years earlier. At some point in the late 1950s he found himself in a London airport, tired from travel, when he noticed a man nearby who looked and dressed almost exactly like him. "I kept staring and staring," Serling recalled, "with this funny, ice-cold feeling that, if he turns around and it's me, what do I do?"

Of course, it wasn't actually Serling's doppelgänger that was across the room, but the mere suggestion of the possibility — and the subsequent uncertainty that lasted until the man finally did turn around, revealing that he was not an exact double — was enough to get Serling thinking about ideas of other dimensions and parallel universes. It not only got him exploring otherworldly concepts on a weekly basis, but also led to him specifically tackling doppelgängers in his show's season 1 episode, "Mirror Image."