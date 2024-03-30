They Remade A Classic Twilight Zone Episode Twice – But The Original Tops Them All

The "Twilight Zone" episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (October 11, 1963), directed by Richard Donner, remains to this day one of the show's most popular. Scripted by Richard Matheson and starring a pre-"Star Trek" William Shatner, "Nightmare" follows a man, Robert Wilson, recently released from a sanitarium due to a mental breakdown. On a flight back home, Robert peers out the plane window into the rainy night and sees a massive, furry gremlin standing on the wing of the plane. The gremlin, in true gremlin spirit, pries up a metal panel on the wing and begins futzing with the machinery inside. The gremlin might very well cause the plane to crash. When Robert tries to alert anyone about the gremlin, they all assume he's imagining it, once again succumbing to his nerves.

Matheson first conceived of "Nightmare" in a 1961 short story, published in his anthology "Alone By Night." The story has become a seminal chapter in sci-fi TV history and "There's a man on the wing of the plane!" has become pop vernacular for extreme Cassandra-adjacent panic. Matheson said he liked the televised version of "Nightmare," although he did once say at a live Q&A (which this author was lucky enough to attend) that he didn't like the monster. He felt it looked like a big cuddly panda bear.

"Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" became so integral to "The Twilight Zone" that it was selected to be remade in 1983 as the finale segment of "Twilight Zone: The Movie." George Miller directed the segment. Then, when "The Twilight Zone" was rebooted in 2019 on CBS All Access, "Nightmare" was remade again starring Adam Scott and with a drastically altered story.

Neither of the remakes, however, captures the trim, terrifying simplicity of the original.