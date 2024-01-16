Cheers Tapped John Lithgow To Play Frasier But He Declined Instantly

When "Cheers" returned to NBC's airwaves for its third season, viewers were desperate to see how bartender Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) had handled their breakup at the conclusion of the previous season's finale. Had they moved on or possibly reconciled?

The answer was a little more complicated than perhaps many fans expected.

Recovering alcoholic Sam was back on the sauce and carousing with self-destructive abandon. Diane was, as ever, Diane, but she couldn't bear to see Sam in such a rough way. She didn't want to get back together with him, certainly not while he was scraping rock bottom, but she still cared about her ex. She needed to see him in at least a semi-functional state. She needed to get him help. And she believed she knew just the man who could throw him a lifeline.

That man, of course, was psychiatrist Frasier Crane. Well-educated, witty and urbane, Frasier embodied just about everything we believed Diane truly wanted in a man. He might've been utterly devoid of Sam's swaggering sex appeal, but Diane was good on swagger for the time being. Frasier offered stability. Or so we thought.

We'd soon discover Frasier was every bit as screwed up as the rest of the gang at Cheers, but the character had to work as a romantic rival for Sam (especially since Sam initially had no idea he was dating Diane). And the actor who played him had to be able to physically hold his own in a scene with the 6'2" Danson. He couldn't present as a pushover.

At 6'1", Kelsey Grammer wound up being a perfectly tweedy complement to Danson's loosey-goosey casanova. But if the "Cheers" team landed their first choice, they would've had a literally big dilemma on their hands.