A Cheers Fan Once Threatened Kelsey Grammer Over Frasier And Diane

When "Cheers" premiered in 1982 on NBC, fans became immediately invested in the Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) romance. First, there was the will they/won't they dynamic, and then they got together. However, these very mismatched love birds broke up at the end of the second season. Enter her new psychologist, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). We didn't know it at the time, but this very pretentious boyfriend was going to have not one, but two series set around him. I never did get his appeal during the run of "Cheers." I really hated his character ... and yet somehow found myself watching his NBC spinoff "Frasier." Yes, I bought into the tossed salad and scrambled eggs of it all like the rest of the world. Well, most of the rest of the world.

According to a 2018 feature in The Hollywood Reporter to celebrate 25 years since the end of "Cheers," Frasier Crane was hated by audience members at the beginning. That included one rather die-hard fan of the show who actually threatened Grammer for messing with the characters they were shipping. And here we thought that anger over fictional film and TV romances was a product of the social media age.