How Shelley Long Saved Ted Danson's Lackluster Cheers Audition

Luckily, though, Danson got to do his final audition with Long, who would go on to earn the part of Sam's more pretentious half, Diane Chambers. According to an interview Glen and Les Charles did with the Television Academy, three pairs of potential Sams and Dianes performed in front of studio executives in a final audition, and Long and Danson bounced off one another perfectly. "They would play off of each other. One would do something a little unexpected and the other would respond to that, and they just enjoyed playing with each other, having fun together," Les Charles explained. "It's fun to watch that."

It's that partnered chemistry read that Danson believes got him the gig. "I maintain that I got Sam because I was teamed with Shelley," he told GQ. "She was really unique. You can't imagine anyone else playing Diane. She was Diane." The actor also admitted that he had a hard time getting into the headspace of his womanizer character, saying, "It took me at least two years to feel, 'Oh. I know how to play this now. I get it.' Because there was an ease and an arrogance to Sam, and I was not a womanizer; I didn't date a lot." The Charles brothers recalled seeing Danson in "Body Heat" and initially deciding he was wrong for the role, but his ability to come to life on the spot with Long went a long way. "It turned out Ted and Shelley, standing at the bar with a little bit of an audience of network executives watching, really took off," Les Charles told the Television Academy.