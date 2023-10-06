One M*A*S*H Actor Completely Tanked His Audition

"Larry said he wanted someone with natural idiosyncrasies," Christopher's wife Barbara told THR in the same interview (the actor himself passed away in 2016). "That was Bill. An interviewer told me once that Bill 'is a man who likes to take an idea, and surround it with words until it surrenders.'" Christopher's Mulcahy was idiosyncratic for sure, and it became a joke in the series that other characters would on occasion impersonate his manner of speaking.

In the end, Metcalfe was able to get Christopher a second shot at the job. "Luckily, I managed to get him another audition," he recalled in the THR retrospective. This time around, the actor made the cut, and would go on to play the priest for all eleven seasons of the long-running show. In Suzy Kalter's "The Complete Book of M*A*S*H," Christopher wrote mostly positively of his time on the show, recalling that he learned Catholic rituals and Latin prayers for the show, read up on the chaplain corps, and visited priests at a church down the street from the Fox lot to get a feel for the austere profession. In the end, though, he wrote, "I found that priests are very human and that I should avoid doing any stereotyping of a saintly nature. I wanted to play away from making Father Mulcahy too innocent. He acted as a kind of balance, a sane balance, to the wackiness of the doctors."

Christopher played Father Mulcahy for a whopping 213 episodes of "M*A*S*H," and in the end, he was proud of his work. "We did a lot of serious shows and broke some ground," he wrote in Kalter's book, "That's what makes it a classic."