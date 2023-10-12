Frasier's Back In Boston, And Already Poking Fun At Cheers

In 2024, it will be 40 years since the character of Frasier Crane first debuted on TV. Appearing in the season 3 premiere of "Cheers" back in 1984, the character went on to become the protagonist of his own show, which ran from 1993 to 2004 and doubled down on Kelsey Grammer's remarkable knack for playing the lovably pretentious psychiatrist. Now, the character is once again back as part of the "Frasier" revival series that just hit Paramount+, and he's very much returned to his roots.

Whereas the original "Frasier" saw the titular psychiatrist return to his native Seattle, the new series is set back in Boston — home of the Cheers bar where his character first appeared. In the years between the original "Frasier" and this new series, the good doctor has been living in Chicago, but returns to Boston after his marriage ends and he feels compelled to become more involved in his son Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) life. The result is a show that is, as /Film's Josh Spiegel wrote, neither disappointing nor remarkable.

Ahead of the show's debut, a lot of the talk centered around whether any of the original cast would be back. Unfortunately, other than the man himself, nobody from the first "Frasier" will return in any recurring capacity — though Peri Gilpin's Roz is set to appear as a guest. David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles, chose not to come back, and John Mahoney who played Frasier's father, Martin, passed away in 2018. But if you happened to be a "Cheers" fan as well as a "Frasier" adherent, you might also be wondering whether, now that he's back in Boston, Frasier will be returning to his old bar. Well, anyone who's seen the first episode will already have noticed a nod to Frasier's origins.