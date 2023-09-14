Frasier Trailer: Kelsey Grammer Is Back In Boston

There's still at least one familiar face due to appear in the "Frasier" reboot. Variety reports that Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Dr. Lilith Sternin for at least one episode of the new season. Fresh faces to the series include Nicholas Lyndhurst, who plays Frasier's college buddy Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott as his son Freddy, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew — whose parents are Niles and Daphne (Jane Leeves). Toks Olagundoye will also be joining as a university psychology department head who is friends with Alan. Another major absence that's sure to be felt is that of John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' dad, and passed away in 2018.

The reboot may initially feel a lot different than the original thanks to major casting changes and the absence of characters fans loved, but don't count "Frasier" out just yet. Paramount+ has a surprisingly great track record when it comes to breathing new life into old shows; the streamer's "iCarly" reboot keeps the spirit of the original while improving upon it in every way, and the final season of "Star Trek: Picard" was lauded as an excellent "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reunion. Hopefully, the "Frasier" reboot will strike the right balance of new and old, and maybe even throw in some surprise appearances from former cast members.

The new trailer does still pull off a few classic Frasier Crane moments, like when Frasier misunderstands a rather literal mention of the phrase "top shelf," or preens over his Christian Lacroix couch pillows, insisting Freddy not sit on the couch in jeans. Time hasn't dulled the man's sophisticated sensibilities, it seems.

"Frasier" premieres on Paramount+ on October 12, 2023, and on CBS a few days later on October 17.